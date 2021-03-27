Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,884,751 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 461,550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 394,579 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

