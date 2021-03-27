Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,197 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Trustmark worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

