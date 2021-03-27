Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

