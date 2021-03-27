Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.62% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HONE. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

