Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 249,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.38% of LightInTheBox worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LITB opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.70. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

