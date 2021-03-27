Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

