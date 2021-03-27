Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of LMAT opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.02 million, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $384,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

