Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 256,407 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,407 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.95% of Zedge worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zedge by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZDGE shares. TheStreet raised Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $12.11 on Friday. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Packer acquired 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

