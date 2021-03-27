Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 455,996 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.93% of Castlight Health worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,571,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,426 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock worth $322,516 in the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

