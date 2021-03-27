Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 287.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,252,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU opened at $40.30 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

BBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.