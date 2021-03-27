Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of First Hawaiian worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

