Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 160,421 Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of So-Young International worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in So-Young International by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in So-Young International during the third quarter worth about $981,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in So-Young International by 13,647.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $984.20 million, a PE ratio of 241.00 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

SY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

