Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 21,564 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,564 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Gentherm worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $69.85 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

