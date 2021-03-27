Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,200 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $81.72 and a 52-week high of $124.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $109,677.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,924.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $90,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,801. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

