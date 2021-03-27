Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 32,590 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AERI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

