Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 336,700 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 336,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,162 shares of company stock worth $4,218,843 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

