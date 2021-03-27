Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 39,900 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Acushnet worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

NYSE GOLF opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

