Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 51,400 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Fabrinet worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

