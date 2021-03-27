Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,103 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,785 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,103 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.84% of Recro Pharma worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 523,624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,094 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 140.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

REPH stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.25. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.