Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 91,600 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Crane worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Crane by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after acquiring an additional 548,719 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $19,618,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crane by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 238,221 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Crane by 357.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 272,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 212,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

CR opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.98 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

