Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of HollyFrontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 53,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

