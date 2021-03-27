Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PJT Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in PJT Partners by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

