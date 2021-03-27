Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Turning Point Brands worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE:TPB opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $998.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.49 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.