Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNLSY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 16,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,805. Renault has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.