Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Reaches $346.78 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 204.7% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $346.78 million and $97.80 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.00613130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 516,581,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,663,285 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

