Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in March

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RNECY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

