ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of REOS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 39,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14. ReoStar Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
About ReoStar Energy
