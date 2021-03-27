Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.50 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Request has a total market cap of $147.93 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00618400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

