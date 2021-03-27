RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 1,275.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of RSASF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,502. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of -0.68. RESAAS Services has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

