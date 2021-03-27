Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Utz Brands in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UTZ. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,805,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

