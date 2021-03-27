Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $17.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.29. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.86.

NYSE CP opened at $358.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $205.26 and a twelve month high of $385.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

