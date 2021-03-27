Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $540,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $9.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RESN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

RESN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 1,101,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $251.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Resonant by 575.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 107,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resonant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.