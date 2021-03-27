RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 1,446.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSPI remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 849,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,591. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals
