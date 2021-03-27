RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 1,446.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSPI remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 849,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,591. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of respiratory disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ampakines, which are small molecule compounds to enhance the excitatory actions of the neurotransmitter glutamate at the alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) receptor complex; and cannabinoids, primarily dronabinol, a synthetic derivative for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS.

