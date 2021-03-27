Revain Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $5.53 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00629207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

