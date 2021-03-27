Revain Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $5.41 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.08 or 0.00626679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

