Reviewing MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) & SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 SiTime 0 0 7 0 3.00

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $57.22, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.97%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and SiTime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 7.54 -$46.08 million $0.39 149.90 SiTime $84.07 million 20.41 -$10.80 million ($0.63) -158.78

SiTime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -8.69% 10.47% 2.68% SiTime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats SiTime on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; data centres; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.