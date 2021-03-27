Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RVLGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,964. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

