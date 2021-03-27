Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RVLGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,964. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.13.
About Revival Gold
Featured Article: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.