REVV Price Up 34.7% This Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. REVV has a total market cap of $154.16 million and $14.94 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00058385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00234736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.03 or 0.00874818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00030769 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.