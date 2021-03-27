Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RNMBY stock remained flat at $$19.97 during midday trading on Friday. 63 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNMBY shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

