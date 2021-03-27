Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 24,557 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,557 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Extreme Networks worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

EXTR opened at $8.87 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,145. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

