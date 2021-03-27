Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 26,795 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.06%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.