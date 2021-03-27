Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 30,181 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of PBF Energy worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after buying an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 464,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NYSE:PBF opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

