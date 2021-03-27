Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,042 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.04%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.