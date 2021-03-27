Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,183 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

