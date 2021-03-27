Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of The Andersons worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after buying an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 284.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 212,247 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 188,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The Andersons stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $973.40 million, a P/E ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

