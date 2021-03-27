Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of CIRCOR International worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $681.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.
In other CIRCOR International news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have commented on CIR. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.
