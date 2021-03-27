Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of CIRCOR International worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $681.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIRCOR International news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CIR. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

