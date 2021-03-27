Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Echo Global Logistics worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

ECHO opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $830.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

