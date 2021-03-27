Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Zumiez worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,376 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,086 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $988,681.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $641,052.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,872 shares of company stock worth $11,745,847. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.