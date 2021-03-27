Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,001,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $209,967.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,991 shares of company stock worth $21,519,005. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

