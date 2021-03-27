Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Overstock.com worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,921,000 after buying an additional 274,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.91. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $161,978.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,413 shares of company stock worth $8,156,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.